Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

NYSE LSPD opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

