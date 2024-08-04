LimeWire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $49.73 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. LimeWire has a market cap of $49.73 million and $4.08 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.198121 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,697,878.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

