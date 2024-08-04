Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.00. 2,714,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.73. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

