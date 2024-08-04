Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.19 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $118.19 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.