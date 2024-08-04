Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.34). 163,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 114,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.38).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.51.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

