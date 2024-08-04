LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

LIVN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 640,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

