LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 182.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in LiveRamp were worth $29,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Trading Down 3.0 %

RAMP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 660,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.