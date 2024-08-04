Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.42. 2,258,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,161. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

