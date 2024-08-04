Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

