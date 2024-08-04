LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01, RTT News reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

