MagnetGold Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $16.37 million and approximately $560.05 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

