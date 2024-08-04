Maiar DEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $190,608.51 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $190,608.51 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000351 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $203,102.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

