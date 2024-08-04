Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Main Street Capital worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $49.32. 957,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,001. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

