Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MFC opened at $24.74 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.