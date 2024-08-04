Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $223.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $227.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 146.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 276,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 164,280 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

