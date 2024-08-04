MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.030-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $102.18. 2,005,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,374. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -729.86 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.62.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

