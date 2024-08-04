Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Mastercard by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $462.02. 3,808,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,904. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,349,560 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

