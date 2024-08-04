Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $536.00 at Piper Sandler

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $531.00 to $536.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $462.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.83. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock worth $1,110,349,560. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

