Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $462.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average is $456.83. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,349,560. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

