Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 126.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.45%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
