Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $488.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

