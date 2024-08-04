Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,702.81

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $76,702.81 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,156,326 coins and its circulating supply is 31,109,257 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,149,865 with 31,105,308 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.63835994 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $71,312.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

