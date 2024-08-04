Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $73.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. 327,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,414.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

