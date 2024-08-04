Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 513.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

