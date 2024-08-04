MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $2,150.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $1,875.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,079.33.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,447.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -216.12 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

