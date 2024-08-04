Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

