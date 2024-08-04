MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.59 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,867,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,818,089 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

