Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.06.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

