Monero (XMR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.21 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $127.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.52 or 0.00252056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,319.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.81 or 0.00588025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032378 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00036447 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069058 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

