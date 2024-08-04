Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after buying an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $10.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $795.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $810.38 and its 200-day moving average is $728.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.