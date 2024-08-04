Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $904.74 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Moog Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B traded down $11.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 132. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.09. Moog has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

