Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $144.23 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $144.23 million and $5.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,625,302 coins and its circulating supply is 889,364,916 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.