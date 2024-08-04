Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.31. 11,411,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,670,772. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

