Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,050,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.24. 272,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

