Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 719 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,951,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.