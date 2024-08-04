Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.32-3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $2.73-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.220-13.300 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $11.72 on Friday, reaching $410.30. 1,293,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average of $356.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $410.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.