Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,362. Mplx has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,545,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,178,000 after buying an additional 136,013 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

