Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $95.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

