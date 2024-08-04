Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.