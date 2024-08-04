Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $25,759.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008590 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

