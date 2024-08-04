NBW Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.92. The company had a trading volume of 66,850,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,983,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

