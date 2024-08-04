NBW Capital LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $10.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,743 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

