NBW Capital LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 888,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 1,927,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.