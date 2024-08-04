Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,909. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FormFactor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

