Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

