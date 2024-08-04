NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 179.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 933.33%.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

