Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.14. 799,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

