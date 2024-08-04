NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NEE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

