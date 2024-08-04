Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.090 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.68.

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,965,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

