Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.43

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and traded as low as $37.36. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 12,445 shares traded.

Nitto Denko Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

